Keoki Jackson, chief technology officer at Lockheed Martin, has said the company’s investment in nanosatellite maker Terran Orbital provides opportunities for strategic technology insertion, Space News reported Wednesday.
Jackson told reporters that Lockheed needs agility and speed to adapt new technologies that can help maintain the relevance of the company’s existing platforms.
Lockheed set aside $100 million in 2016 to invest in companies with promising technologies, including Terran Orbital in June.
The defense contractor also finances businesses that are focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms, the report noted.
Keoki Jackson: Lockheed’s Terran Orbital Investment Creates Tech Insertion Opportunities
