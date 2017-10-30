Kratos Defense and Security has concluded a multi-unmanned aircraft system demonstration mission for the UTAP-22 Mako UAS.
The company said Monday the demonstration is based on the unit’s previous test flight series and is part of a larger military exercise effort.
The UAS’ features that were exhibited in the exercise include unmanned collaborative operation and mission payload set functions.
Steve Fendley, president at Kratos’ unmanned systems unit stated that the demonstration for the Mako showed new developments since its initial testings in 2015.
Kratos Completes UTAP-22 UAS Demonstration Mission
