Kratos has received contracts totaling to $14.5 million in value to deliver eight jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, as well as supplementary communications and ground control systems to customers involved with national security.
The company said Tuesday it will perform work at its secure production facilities.
Kratos President and CEO Eric DeMarco expressed that the company aims to deliver affordable unmanned, autonomous, artificial intelligence, communications and ground control systems.
The customers’ identities and other additional details were not disclosed due to confidentiality.
Kratos to Deliver UAS and Supplementary Systems for National Security Customers
