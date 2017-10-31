L3 Technologies Awarded Contracts Worth $97M to Produce Capacities for Army Apache Helicopters

L3 Technologies has received a $97 million production contract to support the U.S. Army Apache Manned/Unmanned Teaming – eXpanded Capabilities helicopter program which seeks to integrate warfighting capacities onto the military’s AH-64E fleet.
The company said Monday the MUMT-X program supports communications and data teaming between manned and unmanned aircraft to boost the capacities of unmanned aircraft system control technologies.
L3’s Communications Systems-West business unit will deliver tested and certified Apache MUMT-X along with unmanned aerial system receive technologies to aid MUMT operations and air-to-air-to-ground line-of-sight data links.
“Our performance on the MUMT-X development program illustrates our commitment to providing innovative technology that meets the needs of the warfighter,” said Christopher Kubasik, L3 president and chief operating officer.
“This contract award continues L3’s long-term support of the Apache program and exemplifies our dedication to delivering transformational capabilities.”
