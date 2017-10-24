A Leidos-led industry team has delivered the new Military Health System’s electronic health records platform to a U.S. Army medical center located in Tacoma, Washington.
The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health that includes Accenture, Cerner and Henry Schein will install and provide training and support for the MHS Genesis system at the Madigan Army Medical Center, Leidos said Monday.
MHS Genesis is designed to help providers manage healthcare data on approximately 9.4 million U.S. service members and their families.
The multiyear, multibillion dollar project aims to merge inpatient and outpatient technologies as well as connect all military services’ medical and dental information throughout the continuum of care.
Jon Scholl, a Leidos group president, said the company aims to help facilitate data exchange between private healthcare providers and the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs through MHS Genesis.
The system is built upon Cerner’s Millenium commercial EHR platform and Henry Schein’s electronic dental record platform.
Leidos’ team previously installed MHS Genesis at the Fairchild Air Force Base, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor and the Naval Hospital Bremerton.
Leidos-Led Consortium Deploys ‘Genesis’ EHR Platform to Army Medical Center in Washington
A Leidos-led industry team has delivered the new Military Health System’s electronic health records platform to a U.S. Army medical center located in Tacoma, Washington.
The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health that includes Accenture, Cerner and Henry Schein will install and provide training and support for the MHS Genesis system at the Madigan Army Medical Center, Leidos said Monday.
MHS Genesis is designed to help providers manage healthcare data on approximately 9.4 million U.S. service members and their families.
The multiyear, multibillion dollar project aims to merge inpatient and outpatient technologies as well as connect all military services’ medical and dental information throughout the continuum of care.
Jon Scholl, a Leidos group president, said the company aims to help facilitate data exchange between private healthcare providers and the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs through MHS Genesis.
The system is built upon Cerner’s Millenium commercial EHR platform and Henry Schein’s electronic dental record platform.
Leidos’ team previously installed MHS Genesis at the Fairchild Air Force Base, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor and the Naval Hospital Bremerton.