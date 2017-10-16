Roger Krone
Leidos CEO Roger Krone has called on other chief executives to help combat opioid addiction during the two-day COMMIT!Forum event for corporate responsibility practitioners that kicked off on Wednesday in Maryland, TriplePundit reported Friday.
The science and technology company partnered with the Chris Atwood Foundation and other nonprofit organizations in August to help counter opioid abuse.
Leidos also teamed up with the state of Maryland to promote awareness of the problem and launch projects to help prevent, mitigate and and treat opioid addiction.
Krone, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said at a panel discussion that each of Leidos’ 32,000 employees has been affected by the issue “in some way within their household or through a friend or a child of a friend that has been involved in the crisis.”
The Leidos CEO spoke about the crisis alongside Clay Stamp, executive director of Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center.
Leidos’ Roger Krone Calls on CEOs to Support Fight Against Opioid Abuse
