Tim Reardon
Leidos will provide maintenance support for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft fleets of Afghanistan’s air force and special mission wing unit through a potential $728 million contract the U.S. Army awarded in August.
The company said Tuesday it will also provide logistics, flight operations and mentoring services to AAF and SMW as part of the Afghanistan Contractor Logistics Support contract.
“This award reflects our commitment to the customer’s mission,” said Tim Reardon, president of Leidos’ defense and intelligence business.
“We look forward to continuing to provide superior flight operations, maintenance, logistics, and mentoring expertise,” Reardon added.
Leidos expects to finish contract work by May 31, 2020.
Leidos to Help Maintain Afghan Military Aircraft, Helicopters; Tim Reardon Comments
