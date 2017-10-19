Leonardo has wrapped up the delivery of a cyber monitoring and response service to multiple NATO locations under an expanded contract.
The company said Wednesday it worked with the NATO Communications and Information Agency to deploy the NATO Cyber Incident Response Capability – Full Operational Capability service to approximately 70,000 NATO users.
In August 2015, Leonardo received an expansion contract to roll out NCIRC-FOC to newly-opened NATO headquarters in Europe as part of the alliance’s Cyber Defence Action Plan.
NCIRC-FOC is designed to perform cyber protection at all levels, from portable devices to entire networks at headquarters such as the NATO Allied Air Command.
The service also worked to secure NATO summits in 2014 and 2016.
Leonardo will continue to develop NCIRC-FOC over the next years to address changes in the cyber battlefield.
Leonardo Completes Delivery of Cyber Monitoring & Response Service to NATO Facilities
Leonardo has wrapped up the delivery of a cyber monitoring and response service to multiple NATO locations under an expanded contract.
The company said Wednesday it worked with the NATO Communications and Information Agency to deploy the NATO Cyber Incident Response Capability – Full Operational Capability service to approximately 70,000 NATO users.
In August 2015, Leonardo received an expansion contract to roll out NCIRC-FOC to newly-opened NATO headquarters in Europe as part of the alliance’s Cyber Defence Action Plan.
NCIRC-FOC is designed to perform cyber protection at all levels, from portable devices to entire networks at headquarters such as the NATO Allied Air Command.
The service also worked to secure NATO summits in 2014 and 2016.
Leonardo will continue to develop NCIRC-FOC over the next years to address changes in the cyber battlefield.