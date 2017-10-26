Leonardo has received an order from the government of Queensland, Australia, for two intermediate twin-engine helicopters to support the state’s rescue operations.
The order covers two AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters for land and sea emergency medical services and search-and-rescue missions, the company said Tuesday.
Leonardo added the aircraft will replace two legacy helicopter models under a fleet modernization effort and join Queensland’s three other AW139 units already in service with the aim of bolstering support, maintenance and training capabilities.
The Queensland Government Air unit of the state public safety business agency will operate the helicopters, which will be based in Townsville, primarily serve North Queensland and follow North and South fleet rotation as the need arises.
Leonardo noted the ordered AW139s are scheduled to enter into service by December 2018.
Australia has ordered over 120 helicopters of different models from Leonardo to date for commercial, public utility and military use, with 30 AW139 units already in service.
Leonardo Gets Search & Rescue Helicopter Order From Australia’s Queensland Gov’t
