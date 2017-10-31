Kongsberg‘s defense and aerospace business has secured an estimated $126.8 million contract from Lithuania’s defense ministry for the delivery of an air defense system that the company jointly developed with Raytheon.
The contract covers the delivery of additional equipment, training and integrated logistics support as well as services to refurbish and incorporate components supplied by the government for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, Norway-based Kongsberg said Thursday.
Lithuania announced an agreement with the Norwegian defense ministry earlier this month to procure NASAMS components.
NASAMS is designed to be customizable to air defense needs to support quick identification and attack against enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missile threats.
Raytheon and Kongsberg are continually working to develop NASAMS by injecting new technologies in an aim to provide clients with a combat-ready system.
Countries utilizing NASAMS include Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Spain and the U.S., which has integrated the missile with its air defense system beginning 2005.
Lithuania Awards $127M Contract for Support on Raytheon/Kongsberg-Produced Air Defense System
Kongsberg‘s defense and aerospace business has secured an estimated $126.8 million contract from Lithuania’s defense ministry for the delivery of an air defense system that the company jointly developed with Raytheon.
The contract covers the delivery of additional equipment, training and integrated logistics support as well as services to refurbish and incorporate components supplied by the government for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, Norway-based Kongsberg said Thursday.
Lithuania announced an agreement with the Norwegian defense ministry earlier this month to procure NASAMS components.
NASAMS is designed to be customizable to air defense needs to support quick identification and attack against enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missile threats.
Raytheon and Kongsberg are continually working to develop NASAMS by injecting new technologies in an aim to provide clients with a combat-ready system.
Countries utilizing NASAMS include Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Spain and the U.S., which has integrated the missile with its air defense system beginning 2005.