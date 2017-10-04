Lockheed Martin has completed development work on a modular solar array designed for integration with its LM 2100 satellite bus platform.
The company’s Multi-mission Modular Solar Array works to generate 50 percent more energy and is designed to be 30 percent lighter than other rigid solar array designs, Lockheed said Tuesday.
Wahid Azizpor, manufacturing director at Lockheed’s space systems business, said the solar array is designed to produce 20 kilowatts of energy to power remote sensing payloads and other communications systems in orbit.
The MM Array constructed at Lockheed’s California-based facility is made of thin synthetic polymer sheets, features solar cell technologies and can be configured for other types of spacecraft.
Lockheed Builds Modular Solar Array for Satellite Bus
Lockheed Martin has completed development work on a modular solar array designed for integration with its LM 2100 satellite bus platform.
The company’s Multi-mission Modular Solar Array works to generate 50 percent more energy and is designed to be 30 percent lighter than other rigid solar array designs, Lockheed said Tuesday.
Wahid Azizpor, manufacturing director at Lockheed’s space systems business, said the solar array is designed to produce 20 kilowatts of energy to power remote sensing payloads and other communications systems in orbit.
The MM Array constructed at Lockheed’s California-based facility is made of thin synthetic polymer sheets, features solar cell technologies and can be configured for other types of spacecraft.