Lockheed Martin has completed a maiden flight of the second production LM-100J aircraft, a commercial freighter variant of the company’s C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft platform.
LM-100J is designed to support civil missions such as firefighting, medical evacuation and transport of very important persons, Lockheed said Thursday.
Wayne Roberts, LM-100J chief test pilot at Lockheed, said the the first two LM-100J units will be part of a type design update test with the Federal Aviation Administration.
The company asked FAA for permission to update design of a C-130J civil-certified variant and submitted a program notification letter to the agency in January 2014.
Lockheed Flies 2nd LM-100J Commercial Freighter Unit
