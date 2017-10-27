Lockheed Martin Renews Partnership With Navantia

Lockheed Martin has signed a memorandum of agreement to renew its partnership with Navantia to build on more business possibilities in surface ship and naval combat technology development.
The company said Thursday the renewal commemorates the 20th anniversary of its collaboration with Navantia to deliver the Aegis Combat System for the Spanish navy’s F-100 frigates.
The F-100 weighs below 9,000-tons and was the first frigate to employ the Aegis Combat System which was designed to facilitate anti-air warfare and provide full expeditionary coverage for naval ships.
The companies provided four F-100 frigates for the Spanish Navy from 2000 to 2010, followed by a fifth one in 2013.
There are currently 11 Navantia-Lockheed-developed frigates employed worldwide.
Under the extended partnership, the companies are seeing the development of the F-110 that will serve the Spanish navy in the future.
