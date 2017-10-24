Lockheed Martin has chosen Rockwell Collins to supply avionics technology for integration into the Greek navy’s P-3 maritime patrol aircraft in an effort to help the service branch comply with global airspace operation requirements.
Rockwell Collins said Monday it will provide the company-made Flight2 integrated avionics system to transform the flight deck of Greek P-3s into a glass cockpit designed to help pilots view information on flight displays.
The aircraft’s cockpit will also be equipped with Identification Friend or Foe Mode 5 and integrated communications systems.
The U.S. Navy selected Lockheed to modernize and reactivate the Greek military’s P-3 fleet under a potential $142 million foreign military sales contract awarded in February 2016.
Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager of Rockwell Collins’ airborne solutions business, said the company aims to help increase P-3 communications and situational awareness capacities through the modernization effort.
Flight2 systems are designed with Communications, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management Systems-compliant architecture and currently installed on Greek C-130s transport aircraft fleet.
Lockheed Selects Rockwell Collins’ Avionics Tech for Greek P-3 Flight Deck Modernization
