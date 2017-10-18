Lockheed Martin second-tier subsidiary Derco has signed an agreement with United Technologies Corp.‘s aerospace systems unit for Derco to distribute UTC propeller system spares.
The 20-year agreement furthers the relationship established in 1997 between the companies and will focus on the international distribution of 54H60 spares for legacy C-130B-H/L-100 Hercules aircraft, Lockheed said Tuesday.
Jean-Francois Chanut, UTC Aerospace Systems general manager of propeller systems, said the partnership seeks to ensure stable support for customers with C-130 aircraft.
Derco President Brian Holt added the company’s investment in the 54H60 propeller inventory aims to extend quantity price breaks and guarantee availability for customers.
Derco is a subsidiary of Sikorsky Aircraft, which Lockheed acquired from UTC in 2015.
Lockheed Subsidiary Renews Propeller Distribution Deal With UTC Aerospace Systems
