Lockheed Martin has awarded Orbital ATK a three-year, $24 million initial contract to manufacture composite components for the F-35 aircraft.
Orbital ATK said Tuesday it will produce bullnose and blade seals in addition to upper and lower wing skins, engine nacelles and access covers the company is manufacturing under the Joint Strike Fighter program.
Production of the composite parts will occur at Orbital ATK’s facility in Clearfield, Utah.
Lockheed-built F-35s are built with stealth, fused sensor and network-based technologies.
Lockheed Taps Orbital ATK to Manufacture F-35 Composite Parts
