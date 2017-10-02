Lockheed Martin‘s Canadian arm has received a potential five-year, $21.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy to develop a computer-based networked system designed to aid operation and corrective maintenance training for multiple combat systems.
The Defense Department said Friday that Lockheed Martin Canada will also help the Navy’s Center for Surface Combat Systems maintain and update the Visual Interactive Simulation Training Application.
VISTA will be developed to simulate fault scenarios that technicians may encounter on actual equipment so they could practice to troubleshoot, isolate, remove and replace combat system components.
DoD noted the obligated amount of $710,000 at the time of award is from foreign military sales funds and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
Contract work will occur through September 2022.
Lockheed to Develop, Maintain Simulation Training App for Navy Combat Systems
Lockheed Martin‘s Canadian arm has received a potential five-year, $21.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy to develop a computer-based networked system designed to aid operation and corrective maintenance training for multiple combat systems.
The Defense Department said Friday that Lockheed Martin Canada will also help the Navy’s Center for Surface Combat Systems maintain and update the Visual Interactive Simulation Training Application.
VISTA will be developed to simulate fault scenarios that technicians may encounter on actual equipment so they could practice to troubleshoot, isolate, remove and replace combat system components.
DoD noted the obligated amount of $710,000 at the time of award is from foreign military sales funds and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
Contract work will occur through September 2022.