Lockheed Martin aims to build multimodal sensor fusion testbed for rotary-wing aircraft under a potential three-year, $12 million contract from U.S. Army‘s Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate.
The company said Tuesday currently develops sensor fusion and integration tools in an effort to help increase the survivability of Army helicopters and restore situational awareness for pilots who operate in degraded visual environments.
Paul Lemmo, vice president of fire control/SOF CLSS at Lockheed’s missile and fire control business, said the company will collaborate with NVESD to increase the safety and efficiency of helicopter operations through MMSF technology
MMSF is designed to merge sensor data and generate three-dimensional terrain maps for aircraft pilots and mission commanders to navigate through obstacles.
Lockheed to Develop Multimodal Sensor Fusion Testbed for Army Rotocraft
