Lockheed Martin‘s aeronautics business unit has secured a $14.7 million contract modification to support engineering and manufacturing development work on communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management systems for the U.S. Air Force‘s C-5 transport aircraft.
The Defense Department said Friday the company will also help the military service incorporate an automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast out technology into the C-5 fleet.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center obligated $5.3 million at the time of award from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 research and development funds.
Work will occur at a company facility in Marietta, Georgia, through Sept. 25, 2019.
Lockheed to Engineer Air Force C-5 Navigation, Surveillance Tech
