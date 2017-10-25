Logicalis US has expanded its cloud-first infrastructure-as-a-service capacities to help enterprise clients migrate workloads to the Microsoft Azure cloud.
Microsoft asked partners such as Logicalis to guide customers on the development of strategic roadmaps to the cloud and assist information technology professionals on the acquisition of relevant hardware and software that can help meet business and financial objectives, Logicalis said Tuesday.
Logicalis will also assist chief information officers on the assessment of current and future infrastructure and software to help clients utilize hybrid systems in line with their respective business goals.
“Our goal is to support our customers’ cloud-first visions by helping them put their infrastructure in the cloud,” said Wendy McQuiston, director of Microsoft professional services at Logicalis US.
“With Azure, we can take those workloads that have traditionally resided in a data center, taking up server rack space, requiring cooling and cabling and on-premise maintenance and management, and move that into the cloud.”
Logicalis US to Help Migrate Client Workloads to Microsoft Azure Cloud
