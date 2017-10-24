MapR Recognized for Converged Big Data Platform; Doug Natal Comments

MapR Technologies has been recognized by two publications for the company’s converged data platform that works to help enterprise customers process, manage and secure large volumes of data.
The company said Thursday it received Datanami’s “Best Big Data Product or Technology” award in the internet-of-things category and landed a spot on the “Top 5 Vendors to Watch” list as part of the news portal’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
Doug Natal
Database Trends and Applications also included MapR in the publication’s Big Data 50: Companies Driving Innovation in 2017 list, which ranks technology companies that helped drive big data innovation.
“Modern information warfare requires actionable intelligence to be shared globally for predictive [and] persistent situational awareness up the command chain, while providing fact-based decisions to execute the battlefield missions locally,” said Doug Natal, vice president and general manager of MapR’s federal solutions business.
He added the company is proud to be recognized as a provider of commercial off-the-shelf data management technology that can support cyber warfare and other battlefield operations at the tactical edge.
MapR noted the edge presents both a challenge for regular intelligence gathering and sharing as well as an opportunity with the upcoming modernization of the Defense Common Ground System programs.
