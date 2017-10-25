Marillyn Hewson
Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson has said the company’s 2018 orders and backlog levels could take a hit if Congress passes another stopgap measure to fund U.S. government operations, CNBC reported Tuesday.
Hewson, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, stated at Lockheed’s third-quarter earnings conference call that the company expects its 2017 financials to remain unaffected by the current continuing resolution, which will expire on Dec. 8.
“Should the continuing resolution and its associated budget constraints be extended beyond Dec. 8, we would anticipate some level of an impact against our 2018 orders profile and corresponding backlog levels with the potential of other impacts depending on the duration of the CR,” Hewson noted.
The Lockheed CEO said she is “optimistic” that the CR would not extend in the next year.
Hewson added that Lockheed is urging lawmakers to adjust statutory budget caps, since both the House and Senate versions of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act set the defense budget above current spending limits.
Marillyn Hewson: Extended Continuing Resolution Would Affect 2018 Lockheed Orders
