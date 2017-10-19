Microsoft Azure Govt Cloud Gets FedRAMP High ATO Certifications From DOJ

Microsoft has received two Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authority-to-operate certifications from the Justice Department for its Azure Government cloud platform.
The company said Tuesday it received the FedRAMP High ATO authorizations for Azure Government through DOJ’s justice management division responsible for the agency’s information resources, policy guidance, financial and human resources management.
The certifications seek to help DOJ leverage cloud-based application hosting and networking environments to streamline cloud adoption for application owners as well as provide the agency access to Azure Site Recovery.
ASR works to streamline migration to the cloud by automating virtual machines’ replication for disaster recovery operations and hybrid environment replication.
The authorizations came nearly eight months after Microsoft’s cloud platform secured a FedRAMP high provisional-ATO status for 12 customer-facing services from the Joint Authorization Board.
The company now offers 32 Azure Government platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service offerings that comply with FedRAMP.
