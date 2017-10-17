Microsoft has received a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification to offer its line of intelligent business applications to U.S. government customers.
James Townsend, founder and CEO of Microsoft partner company Infostrat, wrote in article published Monday that the Department of Housing and Urban Development granted a FedRAMP authority to operate at the “moderate impact level” to Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 product suite.
Townsend added that the certification covers only the Dynamics 365 Government Community Cloud offering that is designed to segregate data of government customers from the infrastructure used for commercial clients.
Dynamics 365 powers the Grants Manager Plus cloud platform that helps agencies administer grant programs by supporting processes such as initial solicitation, review, scoring, award, payment processing and post-award reporting.
Infostrat developed Grants Manager Plus for Microsoft, as well as its predecessors Microsoft Grants Manager and Microsoft Stimulus360.
Microsoft Obtains FedRAMP Certification for Intelligent Business App Suite
