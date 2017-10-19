MIL Corp. has obtained a second certification from the International Organization for Standardization that recognizes quality management at the company’s command, control, communications and computer engineering business.
The ISO 901:2015 certification came after International Quality Registars evaluated and validated quality management processes at MIL’s engineering integration facility, MIL said Monday.
The audit covered areas such as cyber, solution, software and hardware development, training, program management, field support, management consultancy and integrated logistics support services; and outsourcing.
The new ISO recognition marks the second MIL received following an ISO 9001:2008 certification at the company’s Southeast Regional Office in Charleston, South Carolina, four years ago.
MIL noted its S.C. facility supports the State Department in recruitment efforts.
MIL Corp Lands Second ISO Certification
MIL Corp. has obtained a second certification from the International Organization for Standardization that recognizes quality management at the company’s command, control, communications and computer engineering business.
The ISO 901:2015 certification came after International Quality Registars evaluated and validated quality management processes at MIL’s engineering integration facility, MIL said Monday.
The audit covered areas such as cyber, solution, software and hardware development, training, program management, field support, management consultancy and integrated logistics support services; and outsourcing.
The new ISO recognition marks the second MIL received following an ISO 9001:2008 certification at the company’s Southeast Regional Office in Charleston, South Carolina, four years ago.
MIL noted its S.C. facility supports the State Department in recruitment efforts.