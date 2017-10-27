BAE Systems, Milspec to Demo Offering for Australian Army’s Military Vehicle Replacement Program

Milspec Manufacturing will help demonstrate BAE Systems-built military vehicle which will be offered for an Australian army vehicle replacement program.
BAE Systems said Friday the AMV35 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle, built alongside Patria, will be bid for the LAND 400 Phase 2 program established to replace the aging Australian Light Armored Vehicles.
The company selected Milspec to manufacture Complex Electro Mechanical Subsystems, Power Systems and Electrical Wiring Harnesses that will support the AMV35, if BAE Systems gets chosen as the preferred tenderer.
Glynn Phillips, CEO of BAE Systems’ Australia business, said that production, future updates and support for the vehicles will help open long-term jobs and foster economic growth across the community.
BAE Systems has pledged to locally produce the AMV35 vehicles alongside its partners and the company will allocate approximately 60,000 hours to provide manufacturing knowledge and capacities for the Australian workforce.
