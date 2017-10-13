The latest variant of Raytheon‘s Joint Standoff Weapon system has received full operational capability designation from the Department of the Navy.
JSOW C-1 is designed to help U.S. squadrons engage moving maritime and stationary ground targets through an air-to-ground network, the Naval Air Systems Command said Wednesday.
“Formal declaration of full operational capability for JSOW C-1 is the final step in a phased approach to introducing this weapon and its capabilities to the fleet,” said Navy Cmdr. Sam Messer, JSOW deputy program manager.
The weapon features global positioning system/inertial navigation system guidance, terminal infrared seeker and Link 16 data link systems.
The service branch declared initial operating capability for JSOW C-1 last year and deployed the platform to various tests and exercises such as Valiant Shield 2016 SINKEX, Northern Edge 2017 and Talisman Sabre 2017.
Navy Declares Full Operational Capability for Raytheon's Joint Standoff Weapon C-1 Variant
