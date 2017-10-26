The U.S. Navy has approved the proceeding of a Small Business Innovation Research program which will further the development of an RDRTec-built airborne collision and avoidance system designed to support the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system.
RDRTec said Wednesday the Common Radar Airborne Collision Avoidance System is a C-band radar built to offer sense and avoid along with weather avoidance capacities for UAS platforms.
The Navy’s approval of the Phase 3 proceeding will prepare the C-RACAS radar technology for potential integration into the Triton program of record depending on the service branch’s budget and appropriations.
Raytheon will help RDRTec implement a C-RACAS system design and development program as well as produce technologies what will aid the airspace integration of unmanned Triton units.
Navy OKs SBIR Program to Mature RDRTec Sense and Avoid Radar for Triton UAS
The U.S. Navy has approved the proceeding of a Small Business Innovation Research program which will further the development of an RDRTec-built airborne collision and avoidance system designed to support the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system.
RDRTec said Wednesday the Common Radar Airborne Collision Avoidance System is a C-band radar built to offer sense and avoid along with weather avoidance capacities for UAS platforms.
The Navy’s approval of the Phase 3 proceeding will prepare the C-RACAS radar technology for potential integration into the Triton program of record depending on the service branch’s budget and appropriations.
Raytheon will help RDRTec implement a C-RACAS system design and development program as well as produce technologies what will aid the airspace integration of unmanned Triton units.