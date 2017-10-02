The U.S. Navy has released a request for proposals on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide a range of support services to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s AIRWorks organization.
The contract is structured as a small business set-aside program with an ordering period of five years and includes support for new and existing manned and unmanned aircraft systems, the Navy said Wednesday in a FedBizOpps notice.
A selected contractor will carry out engineering, technical and project management support for various programs and platforms through the single-award contract.
AIRWorks operates at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland and is responsible for project management and execution as a government lead systems integrator.
The organization manages Navy and U.S. Marine Corps projects such as rapid response efforts, engineering change proposals, demonstrations, prototyping and fleet exercises.
Interested companies may submit proposals through Oct. 31.
Navy Seeks Lead Systems Integrator Support for AIRWorks Division
The U.S. Navy has released a request for proposals on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide a range of support services to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s AIRWorks organization.
The contract is structured as a small business set-aside program with an ordering period of five years and includes support for new and existing manned and unmanned aircraft systems, the Navy said Wednesday in a FedBizOpps notice.
A selected contractor will carry out engineering, technical and project management support for various programs and platforms through the single-award contract.
AIRWorks operates at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland and is responsible for project management and execution as a government lead systems integrator.
The organization manages Navy and U.S. Marine Corps projects such as rapid response efforts, engineering change proposals, demonstrations, prototyping and fleet exercises.
Interested companies may submit proposals through Oct. 31.