American Electronics has won a potential $27.6 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide engineering, technical and management services to the the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
The company will support NAWCAD’s Rapid Capability Engineering Department and the Engineering, Prototyping and Business Operations Division under the indefinite-deliver/indefinite-quantity contract, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
Work will occur through December 2022 in Maryland and other locations within the U.S.
The Navy received four proposals for the small business set-aside contract through an electronic solicitation.
Maryland-based American Electronics offers program management, engineering and information technology services to the government sector.
Navy Selects American Electronics for NAWCAD Engineering Support IDIQ
