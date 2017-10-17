Navy to Solicit Proposals for Guided Missile Frigate Design Support

The U.S. Navy plans to issue a request for proposals in November for design development activities in support of the service branch’s future guided missile frigates.
A presolicitation notice posted Monday on FedBizOpps stated that the Navy looks to award multiple contracts through an open and competitive solicitation for the conceptual design of the FFG(X) ships.
The Navy aims to mature industry designs obtained through the contracts to address risks associated with the FFG(X) program.
The future frigate is intended to supplement the Navy’s undersea and surface warfare platforms; support independent operations in contested environments; expand the Navy fleet tactical grid; and carry and control unmanned systems.
FFG(X) will also relieve large surface combatants from stressful duties during military operations other than war.
