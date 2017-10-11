Information technology and professional services provider NCI has partnered with artificial intelligence company CrossChx to offer the latter’s commercial AI tools to government customers.
NCI said Tuesday it initiated seven pilot projects in August that uses CrossChx’s AI platform to create proof of concepts in areas such as fraud, waste and abuse, cybersecurity, machine-to-machine communication and patient care coordination.
NCI is slated to launch the technologies in various customer environments beginning 2018.
Paul Dillahay, NCI president and CEO, said the two companies will offer tools that work to automate human capital processes to help mitigate human error.
Sean Lane, CrossChx co-founder and CEO, noted that the partnership will deliver CrossChx’s Olive AI platform to the federal government.
Olive is designed to serve as an intelligent router between systems and data through the automation of repetitive, high volume tasks and workflows.
NCI, CrossChx Partner to Offer AI Tech to Government
Information technology and professional services provider NCI has partnered with artificial intelligence company CrossChx to offer the latter’s commercial AI tools to government customers.
NCI said Tuesday it initiated seven pilot projects in August that uses CrossChx’s AI platform to create proof of concepts in areas such as fraud, waste and abuse, cybersecurity, machine-to-machine communication and patient care coordination.
NCI is slated to launch the technologies in various customer environments beginning 2018.
Paul Dillahay, NCI president and CEO, said the two companies will offer tools that work to automate human capital processes to help mitigate human error.
Sean Lane, CrossChx co-founder and CEO, noted that the partnership will deliver CrossChx’s Olive AI platform to the federal government.
Olive is designed to serve as an intelligent router between systems and data through the automation of repetitive, high volume tasks and workflows.