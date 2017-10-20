Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based weapons manufacturer Barrett Firearms Manufacturing has received a potential $2.8 million contract to deliver weapon systems for New Zealand’s Defence Force (NZDF).
NZDF said in a report published Wednesday that the contractor will deliver 40 M107A1 anti-materiel weapons, 42 Multi-Role Adaptive Design sniper rifles, optics, suppressors and ballistic computer auxiliary equipment.
Maj. Gen. Peter Kelly, chief of the New Zealand army, said that the new weapons will help equip the soldiers with the latest technologies that can prepare them for all potential battlefield environments.
M107A1 semi-automatic rifles will look to provide soldiers with a capacity to identify and attack installation and vehicle targets with precision from a distance of approximately a mile away, the New Zealand defense force noted.
The MRAD .338 Lapua Magnum will replace currently used AW 7.62mm caliber sniper rifles which have surpassed the end of its service life.
Barrett offers firearms, accessories, training and other support services for local and international military clients.
New Zealand Defense Force Taps Barrett to Provide Anti-Material Weapons, Sniper Rifles
