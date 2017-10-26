NGA Seeks Info on Potential Sources of Cloud Devt & Industry Collaboration Services

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency wants information on potential vendors that can provide unclassified cloud development support and industry collaboration services.
NGA said in a FedBizOpps notice posted Oct. 18 that it needs to deliver cloud development and industry collaboration support for 40 individuals in St. Louis, Missouri.
The agency plans to award a contract that includes a one-year base period and four one-year option periods.
Responses to the sources sought notice are due Oct. 31 and will help NGA obtain information on industry practices that align with the agency’s requirements.
