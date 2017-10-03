NIC Launches Personal Assistant Platform for Gov’t Services in 50 States

NIC has released its personal assistant platform for digital government services in all 50 states.
The company said Monday the Gov2Go tool works to combine a user’s interactions with all levels of government in one platform to eliminate the need to navigate different websites, mobile applications and platforms for federal, state, county and city government.
Gov2Go’s initial set of services include the delivery of information on state Amber Alerts and elections as well as a way to buy digital passes to some National Parks and U.S. Forest Service sites through the NIC YourPassNow system.
The platform is hosted on Microsoft‘s Azure cloud and is designed track users’ government interactions throughout the year; notify citizens on the due date of renewals or payments; and help complete such transactions.
Gov2Go also includes biometric payment authentication and one-click payment features, NIC noted.
The personal assistant system supports access from desktops, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Android and iOS mobile devices.
NIC plans to integrate voice-command services such as Microsoft Cortana, Amazon Echo and Google Home into Gov2Go.
The company has also made an expanded library of government services available to Gov2Go users in Arkansas, Colorado and Nebraska.
