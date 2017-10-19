The National Institute of Standards and Technology has partnered with cybersecurity startup CyberX to test the company’s industrial cybersecurity platform.
NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence will demonstrate the CyberX ICS tool in simulated manufacturing environments with human-machine interfaces, programmable logic controllers and operational technology protocols, the company said Thursday.
The effort seeks to create an NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide on how companies can deploy behavioral anomaly detection technology without affecting the performance of operational technology environments.
Omer Schneider, CyberX CEO and co-founder, said the partnership will work to help companies identify and mitigate threats through the implementation of ICS or supervisory control and data acquisition cyber defense.
CyberX ICS is designed to perform ICS threat monitoring, asset discovery and threat intelligence functions as well as apply ICS-specific behavioral analytics and self-learning to detect anomalies.
NIST to Demo CyberX Industrial Cybersurity Platform
