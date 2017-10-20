Noblis has opened a Warner Robins, Georgia-based facility for its Noblis ESI subsidiary that supports the U.S. Air Force‘s command, control, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance division.
The office is located at Industrial Park Boulevard near Robins Air Force Base and has multiple technology-equipped conference rooms and meeting areas designed for use by both Noblis ESI employees and clients, the company said Thursday.
The unit currently supports the C2ISR division of the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center in the systems and test engineering and information technology areas.
Vernon Ingram, Noblis ESI president and CEO, said the company has supported Robins AFB over the past four years.
Noblis President and CEO Amr ElSawy said the opening of new office allows the company to also provide support for the service branch’s C4ISR, cyber and space missions.
Noblis Subsidiary Opens Georgia Facility Near AF Base Client
Noblis has opened a Warner Robins, Georgia-based facility for its Noblis ESI subsidiary that supports the U.S. Air Force‘s command, control, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance division.
The office is located at Industrial Park Boulevard near Robins Air Force Base and has multiple technology-equipped conference rooms and meeting areas designed for use by both Noblis ESI employees and clients, the company said Thursday.
The unit currently supports the C2ISR division of the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center in the systems and test engineering and information technology areas.
Vernon Ingram, Noblis ESI president and CEO, said the company has supported Robins AFB over the past four years.
Noblis President and CEO Amr ElSawy said the opening of new office allows the company to also provide support for the service branch’s C4ISR, cyber and space missions.