Northrop Grumman‘s systems business has secured an additional $20 million in contract funds from the U.S. Navy to update tactical jamming receivers designed to support airborne signals intelligence collection.
The Defense Department said Friday the modification falls under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and covers upgrades to AN/ALQ-218(V) 2 radar warning receivers for the EA-18G electronic attack aircraft.
AN/ALQ-218 SIGINT sensors work to help military users detect, identify, locate and analyze radio frequency sources.
Work under the modification will occur in Point Mugu, California, through July 2019.
Northrop Receives Additional Navy Funds for EA-18G Tactical Jamming Receiver Upgrades
