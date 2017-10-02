Northrop to Continue Army Battle Command System Engineering, Manufacturing Work

The U.S. Army has awarded Northrop Grumman a potential $44.8 million contract modification to extend the ceiling value and period of performance under the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Integrated Battle Command System contract.
The Defense Department said Friday the company will continue support for the second phase of IBCS engineering and manufacturing effort through Feb. 28, 2018.
IBCS is a command-and-control system designed to help combatant commanders and air defenders obtain a single view of battlespace and make decisions.
The Army obligated $20,420,000 at the time of modification award from the service branch’s fiscal 2016 and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds.
