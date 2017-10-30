NRC Eyes Software License, Hosting Services Contract Award to CGI’s Federal Business

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has announced its intent to award CGI’s federal business a potential five-year contract to provide software licenses for NRC’s financial system.
A FedBizOpps notice posted Friday says the sole-source contract will cover licenses for CGI Federal’s Momentum software as well as hosting, help desk support, operations and maintenance services.
NRC said the contract will have a one-year base period that is expected to run between Dec. 8, 2017 and Dec. 7, 2018, and four option years.
CGI Federal currently supports and hosts the commission’s Financial Accounting and Integrated Management and Information System.
FAIMIS is a customized version of CGI Momentum software hosted in an external cloud environment that complies with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and is designed to be interoperable with NRC’s legacy applications and federal e-gov platforms.
