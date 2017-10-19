Octo Consulting Group has secured a potential three-year, $5.9 million contract to help the Justice Department transform management and technical processes for DOJ’s information technology projects through the use of agile development methodology.
The company said Wednesday it will assist the DOJ Office of Justice Programs in efforts to create a standardized framework to manage IT projects and programs that align with technical services and end users.
Octo plans to leverage its previous agile development, large-scale technical transformation and project management experience to help the department implement a collaborative IT development approach.
The contract has one base year and two option years.
Octo noted it is one of three contracting firms that hold certification to use the Scaled Agile Framework.
Octo Consulting Lands DOJ IT Transformation Support Contract
