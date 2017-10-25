Orbital ATK Delivers 100,000th Motor for Hellfire Missile; Mike Kahn Comments

Mike Kahn
Orbital ATK has delivered the 100,000th unit of its tactical motor for the AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles that the U.S. military and 16 allied countries currently use.
The company said Wednesday it conducted a ceremony early October in recognition of the delivery numbers and the more than 250 employees and partners who have worked under the Hellfire program.
Mike Kahn, president of Orbital ATK’s defense systems group, stated that the company’s efforts to develop tactical propulsion and controls technology for warfighters are aimed to help the military establish overmatch and readiness.
Orbital ATK has been the sole provider of the AGM-114 motor for over three decades, the company noted.
The motor is manufactured at the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in West Virginia and is used on platforms such as aircraft, land vehicles and warships.
