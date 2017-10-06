PAE, Parsons Form JV to Bid on Army LOGCAP V Contract; Carey Smith Comments

Carey Smith
Parsons and PAE have established a new joint venture to compete for a potential 10-year, $82 billion contract vehicle that seeks to help the U.S. Army meet global facility and logistical requirements.
Scott Welker, former deputy commander of the Army’s Joint Munitions Command, will serve as president of Rock Island, Illinois-based PAE-Parsons Global Logistics Services JV that will pursue the service branch’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V contract, PAE said Thursday.
Carey Smith, Parsons group president and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said the joint venture will leverage both companies’ 130 years of combined on-the-ground support experience in countries within the Defense Department’s six geographic combatant commands.
LOGCAP V aims to help the Army meet requirements for contingency augmentation support through provision of services such as minor construction, facilities management, power generation services, vehicle maintenance, waste and sewage management, billeting maintenance and food service operations.
PAE also formed a joint venture with a Vectrus subsidiary in October 2016 in pursuit of the LOGCAP V contract.
