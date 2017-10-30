Carey Smith
Parsons broke ground on a facility expansion in Huntsville, Alabama, last week to add a 25,000-square-foot building and 50 new jobs there.
The engineering services contractor will use the additional facility to integrate hardware and software platforms for customers across the intelligence, defense and infrastructure sectors, the Huntsville city government said Wednesday.
“Previously our space was becoming a limiting factor for us, to enable our growth we felt the expansion was critical,” Carey Smith, president of Parsons’ federal business unit, told WAAY-TV station in an interview aired Wednesday.
Smith was joined by Mike Dewitz, executive vice president of Parson’s engineering and technical services division, and Joe Newberry, board chair of Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Parsons Starts Huntsville, Alabama Facility Expansion; Carey Smith Comments
Carey Smith
Parsons broke ground on a facility expansion in Huntsville, Alabama, last week to add a 25,000-square-foot building and 50 new jobs there.
The engineering services contractor will use the additional facility to integrate hardware and software platforms for customers across the intelligence, defense and infrastructure sectors, the Huntsville city government said Wednesday.
“Previously our space was becoming a limiting factor for us, to enable our growth we felt the expansion was critical,” Carey Smith, president of Parsons’ federal business unit, told WAAY-TV station in an interview aired Wednesday.
Smith was joined by Mike Dewitz, executive vice president of Parson’s engineering and technical services division, and Joe Newberry, board chair of Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, at the groundbreaking ceremony.