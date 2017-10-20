Peraton and EXB Solutions have partnered to bid for a NASA contract to develop and maintain a next-generation satellite technology network.
Both companies agreed to jointly pursue NASA’s Space Exploration Networks Services and Evolution program that covers operations, maintenance and sustainment support for relay and direct-to-earth networks, XB said Friday.
Peraton currently collaborates with EXB on the Space Communications Network Services contract, which SENSE will succeed.
The two companies will work together in the coming weeks as they initiate the SENSE proposal effort.
Minneapolis, Minnesota-based EXB offers software engineering and testing to customers in the medical device, aerospace and defense sectors.
Peraton-EXB Team to Chase NASA Satellite Network Program
