Peraton Offers Tech-Based Emergency Response Services Under Army Contract; Stu Shea Comments

Stu Shea
Peraton will work to provide technology-based emergency response management services to the U.S. Army through a potential five-year, $480 million, multi-award contract as part of the Deployable Adaptive Global Responder Support program.
The company said Tuesday it is one of 10 companies eligible to deliver systems that will serve to support U.S. and allied military and civilian activities in response to emergency or threat scenarios.
Peraton CEO Stu Shea noted that the company aims to continue work as a provider of mission-critical services to aid the defense and intelligence sectors.
The contract covers research and development and technology readiness support, including the design and integration of equipment and systems, for the armed services, allied forces as well as academic and industry partners.
Harris, which sold its government information technology services business to Veritas Capital in April for $690 million, was originally named in the Army contract award.
That unit under Veritas was temporarily called MHVC Acquisition before it adopted the name “Peraton” in July.
