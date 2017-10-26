Pratt and Whitney Demonstrates F135 Engine Cold Section Full Life

United Technologies‘ Pratt and Whitney subsidiary has completed a demonstration for the full-life capability of its F135 engine’s cold section which is used for the fifth generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft.
The company said Wednesday the demonstration was conducted at Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Tennessee during an accelerated mission testing which occurred August 2014 through October 2017.
The cold section consists of the engine’s fan and compressor.
The engine completed 9,400 total accumulated cycles equivalent to about 14 years, while operating at extreme conditions and at a faster rate than a standard operating aircraft.
Accelerated mission testings are conducted to evaluate an engine’s reliability and maintainability, and identify possible issues that may occur upon its life span.
The test focused on conventional takeoff and landing engines, and was commenced as part of the U.S. Air Force Component Improvement Program.
