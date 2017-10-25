Primer has entered a strategic investment agreement with In-Q-Tel in a move to deliver artificial intelligence tools to analysts within the government.
In-Q-Tel said Tuesday Primer develops machine learning systems designed to help analysts from government agencies, financial institutions and retail companies address the limits of human comprehension when analyzing large volumes of information.
The systems were built to help automatically analyze and summarize large amounts of unstructured data and documents to a natural language, In-Q-Tel noted.
George Hoyem, managing partner for investments at In-Q-Tel, said that the Primer technology can potentially change how members of the Intelligence Community consumes and filters information to determine emerging areas of interest.
Primer, In-Q-Tel Enter Strategic Investment Agreement to Deliver AI Tools to Govt Analysts
