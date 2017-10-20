Qualcomm-SenseTime Team to Create AI, Machine Learning Services for Mobile, IoT Products

Qualcomm and SenseTime Group have teamed up to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning features for future mobile and internet of things products.
The partnership looks to develop and foster the use of on-device AI through vision and camera-based image processing systems designed to deliver advanced heterogeneous computing services, Qualcomm said Thursday.
“We look forward to the results of our collaboration with SenseTime to further accelerate new and exciting capabilities of on-device AI for millions of customers using mobile devices,” said Keith Kressin, senior vice president, of product management at Qualcomm Technologies.
“The strategic collaboration between SenseTime and Qualcomm Technologies will advance on-device intelligence by leveraging our algorithm and Qualcomm Technologies’ chipset,” said Li Xu, co-founder and CEO of SenseTime.
The two companies will utilize their respective experience in AI from previous models, algorithms and platforms such as the Snapdragon mobile system and the Parrots deep learning system, noted Qualcomm.
Qualcomm added that the alliance will first demonstrate its collaboration at the China Public Security Expo on Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.
