Raytheon has unveiled a new engineering facility at the Sandia Science and Technology Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to support the production of monitoring and telemetry systems for U.S. and allied forces.
The company said Monday it expects to create up to 60 high-technology manufacturing positions at the new 72,000-square-foot engineering facility over the next six years.
It represents the company’s third facility located in Albuquerque.
The state of New Mexico and city of Albuquerque provided Local Economic Development Act funds to help Raytheon finance site improvements.
Todd Callahan, vice president of Raytheon’s naval area and mission defense business, said the company aims to increase its national security technology manufacturing footprint in the state.
The company has more than 350 workers in the science, engineering, advanced manufacturing and management areas across Albuquerque and on the Navajo Nation.
Raytheon Unveils New Mexico Engineering Hub for Range Monitoring, Telemetry Systems
Raytheon has unveiled a new engineering facility at the Sandia Science and Technology Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to support the production of monitoring and telemetry systems for U.S. and allied forces.
The company said Monday it expects to create up to 60 high-technology manufacturing positions at the new 72,000-square-foot engineering facility over the next six years.
It represents the company’s third facility located in Albuquerque.
The state of New Mexico and city of Albuquerque provided Local Economic Development Act funds to help Raytheon finance site improvements.
Todd Callahan, vice president of Raytheon’s naval area and mission defense business, said the company aims to increase its national security technology manufacturing footprint in the state.
The company has more than 350 workers in the science, engineering, advanced manufacturing and management areas across Albuquerque and on the Navajo Nation.